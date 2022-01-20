No Script

Iran’s Shamkhani: Oil Sales, Revenues Reached Irreversible Level

Iran's Shamkhani: Oil Sales, Revenues Reached Irreversible Level
3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council [SNSC] Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani said the sale of Iranian oil and the return of its money has reached a suitable and irreversible level.

"The sale of Iranian oil and the return of its money has reached suitable and irreversible levels," Shamkhani said in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon.

The top Iranian security official added, "It does not make sense to promise to lift sanctions that have become ineffective while expecting concessions from the other side."

Shamkhani’s remarks followed similar ones made by Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi who said that while his administration wants to make sure the sanctions are lifted, it has no worries over the sale of oil anymore.

Earlier, Raisi had said that oil exports had increased by 40% as compared to the time before he assumed presidency.

