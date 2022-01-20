Raisi from Russia’s Duma Council: US Policies Aim at Destabilizing Independent Countries

By Staff

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi delivered a speech on the second day of his official visit to Russia, in which he emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Tehran will boost regional security, noting that the fruits of this model of cooperation have been witnessed in Syria, thanks to the resistance made by the Syrian people.

In his speech before Russia’s State Duma Council, Raisi asserted that Iran trusts and believes in enhancing ties with Russia, and there are wide horizons for implementing this today.

“Enhancing ties with Russia reflects Iran's stance to support dealing with all countries, especially the neighboring countries, to serve the interests of the peoples,” he said, referring to the model of cooperation between Russia and Iran in Syria as fruitful.

“Terrorism is one result of hegemony, a strategy that has already failed,” Raisi noted, lashing out at the US that “today has reached its weakest positions, while the independent countries have started to grow and develop.”

Pinning the blame on Washington for weakening independent states by destabilizing them, Raisi also highlighted that the policy of occupation continues to weaken countries from within by imposing sanctions and destabilizing their situations.

Meanwhile, he advised independent states to exert concentrated efforts to be able to combat this hegemony.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi referred to the nuclear issue, reiterating that the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] has mentioned more than 15 times that Iran’s nuclear activity is in accordance with the laws.

Based on Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei’s decision, Raisi also explained that the Islamic Republic does not seek to develop a nuclear bomb.

The Iranian president further made clear that his country is willing to reach a nuclear agreement because it seeks to lift all sanctions imposed on its people.

Additionally, the Iranian chief executive lashed out at the NATO, saying it invades countries under the pretext of defense. “It further threatens its security as it continues to confront true democracy and people's right to self-determination.”

Back to bilateral ties with Moscow, Raisi mentioned that Agreements between Iran and Russia will give a major push to the Islamic Republic’s ties is trade and business. “There must be effective steps to improve ties between Iran and Russia,” he said.