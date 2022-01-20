Maduro to Visit Damascus Soon, Ready to Contribute to Syria Reconstruction

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says he will visit Syria soon to celebrate Damascus victory over terrorism, expressing his country’s readiness to contribute to the reconstruction of the Arab country.

According to Syria's official news agency SANA, Maduro on Tuesday announced that he would pay a visit to Syria soon to celebrate with the Syrian people and their leadership the atmosphere of peace and stability that has been restored after the Damascus government’s fight against terrorist groups over the past years.

During a ceremony of awarding Syria’s ambassador to Caracas Khalil Bitar the Order of Francisco de Miranda First Class for the end of his mission, Maduro said the medal reflects the friendship and mutual admiration between the peoples of Venezuela and Syria, who are opposed to imperialism and aspire to peace and joint economic growth.

He also expressed his admiration of Syria’s history and the heroism of its people.

“We praise the courage of Mr. President Bashar al-Assad and salute his heroic stance as he has led a historic feat against the American terrorist aggression and its accomplices in the world, and achieved a victory thanks to the help of his allies such as Russia, China, Iran and other anti-imperialism nations and with moral and spiritual support from Venezuela," he added.

He also proposed the idea of holding an exhibition for economy and investment in Damascus with the participation of Venezuelan businessmen with the aim of contribution to Syria's rebuilding, and ordered the Venezuelan foreign minister to prepare for such a fair.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the “Israeli” regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government with the help of its proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has now stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.