Yemeni Army Spox: The Enemy Has Been Dealt A Blow, Over 50 Killed & Injured

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Spokesman for the Yemeni Army Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed on his official Twitter account Wednesday evening, “Our forces were able to confront a wide advance of Daesh [Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS’ / ‘ISIL’] and UAE mercenaries towards our positions in the Harib and Ain districts, despite the intense air cover, without making any progress”.

He went on to say, “The enemy has been dealt a blow to its personnel and equipment, where more than 50 had been killed and injured, and a number of armored vehicles had been destroyed”.

“The missile force levelled large gatherings of the enemy with two ballistic missiles; the strikes were accurate, resulting in a large number of dead and wounded,” the Yemeni Army spokesman concluded.