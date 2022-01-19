‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Salhiya House in Sheikh Jarrah, Family Members Evicted by Force

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation municipality of al-Quds, backed by a large ‘Israeli’ police force, demolished early in the morning the Salhiya family house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after breaking into the house and forcefully evicting and arresting the family members and supporters.

According to local sources, ‘Israeli’ bulldozers reduced the house of Mahmoud Salhiya to rubble and displaced his family after police forces assaulted them and several activists.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of police forces stormed the house and arrested six individuals from the family of Salhiya and 20 activists, adding that police officers also assaulted members from the family and several activists during the raid.

The Zionist police cordoned off Sheikh Jarrah and the area where the house was located during and after the demolition.