No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Salhiya House in Sheikh Jarrah, Family Members Evicted by Force

‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Salhiya House in Sheikh Jarrah, Family Members Evicted by Force
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation municipality of al-Quds, backed by a large ‘Israeli’ police force, demolished early in the morning the Salhiya family house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood after breaking into the house and forcefully evicting and arresting the family members and supporters.

According to local sources, ‘Israeli’ bulldozers reduced the house of Mahmoud Salhiya to rubble and displaced his family after police forces assaulted them and several activists.

Eyewitnesses said that a large number of police forces stormed the house and arrested six individuals from the family of Salhiya and 20 activists, adding that police officers also assaulted members from the family and several activists during the raid.

The Zionist police cordoned off Sheikh Jarrah and the area where the house was located during and after the demolition.

Israel Palestine SheikhJarrah

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Salhiya House in Sheikh Jarrah, Family Members Evicted by Force

‘Israeli’ Occupation Demolishes Salhiya House in Sheikh Jarrah, Family Members Evicted by Force

4 hours ago
Al-Naqab Resists: ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 41 Palestinians As Protests Rage On

Al-Naqab Resists: ‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Arrest 41 Palestinians As Protests Rage On

7 hours ago
IOF Murder Elderly Resistance Icon in Al-Khalil

IOF Murder Elderly Resistance Icon in Al-Khalil

2 days ago
More than 100 Palestinians Arrested by “Israeli” Forces in Al-Naqab

More than 100 Palestinians Arrested by “Israeli” Forces in Al-Naqab

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 19-01-2022 Hour: 02:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot