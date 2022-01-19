No Script

Raisi: Iran, Russia Create Regional Security, Prevent Unilateralism

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran and Russia create security in the region and prevent unilateralism through their joint measures.

“The Iran-Russia collaboration in the region certainly creates security and will prevent unilateralism,” Raisi said at Mehrabad International Airport on Wednesday morning, before leaving Tehran for Moscow on an official visit.

He said his trip comes at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During his trip, Raisi is scheduled to meet Putin and address the plenary session of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament.

According to the Kremlin, Raisi and Putin will discuss all issues related to bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects in economic and trade fields, as well as important international and regional developments.

“Undoubtedly, we have good relations with all of our neighbors, particularly Russia, and given the political, economic, and trade relations between the two countries in various fields, this trip can be a turning point in improving all of our cooperation with Russia,” the Iranian president said.

