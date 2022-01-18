- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Speeches-2022
- Reports-2022
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Israel’ Readying for Similar Scenarios to the Yemeni Operation against Abu Dhabi – Yedioth
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 9 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
Political Correspondent of ‘Israeli’ Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Itamar Eichner, said the ‘Israeli’ entity is worried about the drone strike that hit Abu Dhabi, which was attributed to ‘Iran’ and Yemeni Ansarullah.
Eichner noted that the Zionist regime is readying for similar scenarios that might strike ‘Israeli’ targets from the side of whom he referred to as “Iran proxies.”
The ‘Israeli’ correspondent further reported that ‘Israel’ proposed to help the UAE investigate the incident, attempting to learn lessons that aim at thwarting similar “attacks” against the occupation regime in the future.
Comments
- Related News