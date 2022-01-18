No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran’s Raisi to Visit Russia on Wednesday

Iran’s Raisi to Visit Russia on Wednesday
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will leave Tehran for Moscow on Wednesday for a visit at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

The Iranian president is going to visit Russia as part of plans to enhance the economic, political, and cultural relations between the two countries.

During his two-day trip, Raisi will deliver a speech to the State Duma, have a meeting with Iranian nationals residing in Russia, and hold talks with Russian economic activists.

The Iranian president will be accompanied by the ministers of foreign affairs, oil, and economy in the trip.

This will be Raisi’s third foreign trip after taking office in August 2021. He has already visited Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

In a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow has made all arrangements for the Iranian president’s visit.

Iran Russia

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran’s Raisi to Visit Russia on Wednesday

Iran’s Raisi to Visit Russia on Wednesday

one hour ago
FM: Iran Not Playing With Time or Trying to Derail Sanctions Removal Talks in Vienna

FM: Iran Not Playing With Time or Trying to Derail Sanctions Removal Talks in Vienna

17 hours ago
Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh

Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh

one day ago
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars

Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 18-01-2022 Hour: 02:26 Beirut Timing

whatshot