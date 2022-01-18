“Israel’s” Arrow System Intercepts Target Simulating Iranian Missile

By Staff, Agencies

Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, the “Israeli” entity’s War Ministry, the “Israel” Occupation Force [IOF] and the US Missile Defense Agency [MDA] successfully conducted a planned interception test of the Arrow-3 missile defense system on Tuesday morning.

During the test, the Arrow system’s radars array detected the target and transferred the data to the battle management control [BMC], which analyzed the data, established a defense plan, and launched two Arrow 3 interceptors towards the exo-atmospheric target, successfully destroying it.

“The success of this test is an important milestone for ‘Israel’s’ operational capability to ‘defend’ itself against existing and evolving threats in the region,” the War Ministry said, adding that it was part of the IOF’s multi-year development program.

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy said that the system was tested in a “challenging scenario” against “future threats” and throughout the test, it gathered “essential information that will be used by the ‘defense’ establishment and the company’s engineers for the development of future technology.”

He said that the two interceptors had “two different missions” with two different flight paths to shoot down the same target.

The Arrow System, he added, “proved once again that ‘Israel’ holds one of the world's most advanced defense systems against ballistic missiles.”

“Israeli” War Minister Benny Gantz applauded the successful tests.

IOF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said that the test that took place on Tuesday morning “is another element in our ability to respond to developing threats in the region...”

The Arrow-3 development program is one of the joint programs between the “Israeli” entity and the United States, was co-managed by the US Missile 'Defense' Agency and IMDO, a division of the “Israeli” War Ministry.

The Arrow 3 is a highly maneuverable system designed to provide ultimate air defense by intercepting ballistic missiles when they are still outside the Earth’s atmosphere and is considered one of the world's best interceptors due to its breakthrough technological capabilities. The Arrow 3 is the only interceptor that doesn’t carry a warhead but intercepts an incoming missile by crashing into it.

The new latest generation of the Arrow 3 system is believed to have better intercepting capabilities at a much higher altitude.

With tensions have been increasing over Iran’s nuclear program and regional hostility, both the entity and the Islamic Republic have been threatening each other. Senior officers have stated that the military is capable of carrying out a strike and in November Iran fired 16 ballistic missiles towards a target simulating the entity’s nuclear facility in Dimona at the end of five days of military drills.

The IOF knows that should a strike be ordered, the response would be a multi-front war with Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian allies firing thousands of rockets-including precision missiles- towards the entity and its strategic assets.