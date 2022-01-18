- Home
“Israel” Advances Settler Expansion Scheme in Occupied Al-Quds
By Staff, Agencies
The so-called “Jerusalem District Planning and Building Committee” has advanced a plan for the construction of 1,465 settler units in Occupied Al-Quds.
The move aims to erase the so-called Green Line that separates territories occupied by apartheid “Israeli” entity before 1967.
According to the plan, half of the approved units would be built between the settlements of Givat Hamatos and Har Homa, and the rest would be in the occupied East Al-Quds.
After the committee approved the plan, it has been advanced to the “deposit” stage. More approvals are still required before the execution of the plan.
Moreover, the planned units would “prevent territorial contiguity” between Palestinian neighborhoods in occupied East Al-Quds and the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Palestinians cautioned that “Israel” seeks to change the geography and demography of East A-Quds through its settlement activities.
Palestinian expert Suheil Khalilieh warned that “Israel’s” settlement projects in the occupied East Al-Quds are aimed at changing the demography and the status quo of the city's borders.
Khalilieh said that “Israel” seeks to confiscate as much Palestinian land as possible to expand settlements in East Al-Quds by taking advantage of the powers granted to the official in charge of the so-called Absentee Property Law.
