Saudi Warplanes Bomb Yemeni Parliament Building in Sanaa

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi warplanes bombed the Yemeni parliament building and a military academy in the capital Sanaa early Tuesday morning, al-Masirah Network reported.

Also late Monday, the Saudi warplanes launched ferocious air raids on Sanaa and other cities after the war-stricken country carried out successful retaliatory operations against strategic facilities in the United Arab Emirates, a key perpetrator in the protracted war on Yemen.

The Monday night air raids targeted Libby neighborhood in Maeen district of Sanaa, leaving at least 14 citizens martyred and 11 others injured, Yemen's al-Masirah television reported.

“The successful operation was carried out with five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones,” the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman declared, adding that “the operation had successfully achieved its objective.”

The attacks followed the Yemeni Armed Forces retaliatory operations that targeted the Emirati depth.

Three oil tankers in the Musaffah district in the UAE exploded, causing a large fire in the al-Musaffah area and parts of Abu Dhabi airport.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

The war has stopped well shy of all of its goals, despite killing tens of thousands of Yemenis and turning entire Yemen into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Yemeni forces have in recent months gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in Yemen.