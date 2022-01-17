- Home
Yemeni Army Spox: Op. Hurricane Yemen Was A response to the Escalation of the US-Saudi-Emirati Aggression
Translated by Al-Ahed News
The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that “in response to the escalation of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression, we carried out a qualitative and successful military operation”.
Saree explained that “Operation Hurricane Yemen” targeted the Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, the Musaffah oil refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities”.
“The successful operation was carried out with five ballistic missiles and a large number of drones,” the Yemeni Army spokesman declared, adding that “the operation had successfully achieved its objective”.
Saree went on to say, “The Armed Forces, while implementing what they promised, renewed their warning to the countries of aggression that they would receive more painful strikes”.
However, the spokesman warned “foreign companies, citizens and residents of the enemy Emirati state to stay away from vital sites and facilities in order to preserve their safety”.
“We will not hesitate to expand our targets to include more important sites and facilities in the coming period,” Saree said.
The Army spokesman concluded his statement saying, “We declare the UAE an unsafe state as long as its aggressive escalation against Yemen continues”.
