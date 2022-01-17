- Home
IOF Murder Elderly Resistance Icon in Al-Khalil
By Staff, Agencies
Elderly Sheikh Suleiman Al-Hathleen died of his injuries as a result of being run over by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] today, Monday morning.
The Palestinian Authority’s Ministry of Health announced the martyrdom of Sheikh Suleiman Al-Hathleen, 75, from a serious wound he sustained at the entrance to the village of Umm Al-Khair in Masafer Yatta, south of al-Khalil [Hebron], after he was run over by a vehicle belonging to the IOF.
The elderly Al-Hathaleen was hit in the head, chest, abdomen and pelvis as a result of being run over by an “Israeli” police vehicle on January 5th. He was admitted to al-Mizan Hospital in al-Khalil [Hebron] for treatment, until he passed away Monday morning.
