No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh

Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh
folder_openIran access_time 20 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By staff, Agencies

Pointing to the arrangements for the resumption of the activities of Iran’s mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation headquarters in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson voiced the country’s readiness to reopen its embassy in the kingdom.

In comments at a weekly presser on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iranian diplomats have been granted visa to weigh plans for the restart of the activities of Iran’s mission to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which is based in Jeddah.

Referring to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s remarks in the first press conference after his election victory in 2021, the spokesman reiterated that Iran is ready for the reopening of its embassy in Saudi Arabia.

“It depends on what practical measures the Saudi side will take,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tehran will make whatever preparation necessary to make the reopening of embassies happen.

Last week, Khatibzadeh said Iraq would host the next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Diplomatic relations between Tehran and Riyadh soured following the January 2016 execution of prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, an outspoken critic of the Saudi monarchy, in Saudi Arabia. Riyadh cut ties with Tehran afterwards, responding to attacks by angry protesters on its embassy in the Iranian capital.

Saudi Arabia’s military campaign against Yemen as well as the death of hundreds of Iranian Hajj pilgrims in a deadly crush in Saudi Arabia’s Mina in September 2015 had prepared the ground for the deterioration of tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

Iran SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh

Iran FM: Tehran Ready for Reopening of Embassy in Riyadh

20 minutes ago
Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars

Iran: Any Flying Object Can Be Tracked, Downed By Homegrown Radars

one hour ago
Iran, China Begin Implementing 25-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement

Iran, China Begin Implementing 25-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement

2 days ago
Iran Not Tying Sanctions Removal to Vienna Talks - Raisi

Iran Not Tying Sanctions Removal to Vienna Talks - Raisi

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 17-01-2022 Hour: 11:32 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Preliminary Investigations in UAE Indicate That Drones May Have Targeted the Two Areas
Yemeni Armed Forces to Announce Important Details Unveiling Details of Military Op in Emirati Depth