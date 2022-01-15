No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

New Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

New Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.

According to NEMA, people in or near the sea should move out of the area, off beaches and shore areas at least until Sunday.

The agency has said there is no need for evacuations in other areas, unless directly advised by authorities.

Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.

Previously, the climate website Hauraki Gulf Weather stated that the surge wave had reached a height of 80 centimeters [31 inches] in Tonga, as parts of the country's capital suffered from flooding. The series of powerful eruptions raised concerns in the region, as Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai spewed ash and steam up to 17 km into the air.

NewZealand tsunami TSUNAMIWARNING

Comments

  1. Related News
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

New Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

3 hours ago
North Korea Fires Railway-Borne Missiles as US Tension Rises

North Korea Fires Railway-Borne Missiles as US Tension Rises

3 hours ago
Iran, China Begin Implementing 25-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement

Iran, China Begin Implementing 25-Year Strategic Partnership Agreement

15 hours ago
Iran Not Tying Sanctions Removal to Vienna Talks - Raisi

Iran Not Tying Sanctions Removal to Vienna Talks - Raisi

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 15-01-2022 Hour: 02:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot