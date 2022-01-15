- Home
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
By Staff, Agencies
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.
According to NEMA, people in or near the sea should move out of the area, off beaches and shore areas at least until Sunday.
The agency has said there is no need for evacuations in other areas, unless directly advised by authorities.
Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.
Previously, the climate website Hauraki Gulf Weather stated that the surge wave had reached a height of 80 centimeters [31 inches] in Tonga, as parts of the country's capital suffered from flooding. The series of powerful eruptions raised concerns in the region, as Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai spewed ash and steam up to 17 km into the air.
