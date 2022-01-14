Iranian Drone Infiltrates Trump’s Palm Beach House

By Staff

Khamenei.ir, the website of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei published on Thursday an animated video depicting Iran’s revenge on the murderer of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The animated video shows a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former US president Donald Trump who ordered the assassination of former Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Quds Force commander while he was on an official visit to Baghdad upon an Iraqi invitation.

The animation won the "Hero" contest conducted by Khamenei.ir on the topic of revenge on Trump, his administrations Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and all the murderers of General Soleimani.

The video shows Trump on the golf course in his house in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.

It threatens that “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price,” a statement repeatedly underscored by Imam Khamenei on several occasions.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several of their companions, was assassinated in a US airstrike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both General Soleimani and al-Muhandis played a key role in defeating Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist group ‘ISIS/ISIL’] which at its peak, threatened a complete take-over of Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill in January 2020, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of the two anti-terror commanders.