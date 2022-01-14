Yemeni Resistance Hits UAE-backed Militants, Daesh in Combined Missile, Drone Op

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Army and its allied Popular Committees stage a combined missile and drone operation targeting United Arab Emirates-backed militants and Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists in the southern province of Shabwah.

The joint forces staged the operation on Thursday as the Emirati-backed militias were nearing the province's Ain District, Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree unveiled.

"UAE mercenaries were targeted accurately," Saree said, adding that "large numbers of the mercenaries were killed and injured in the joint operation."

No earlier than on Wednesday, the allied defense forces pushed successfully back against the Abu Dhabi's loyalists and Daesh terrorists, liberating hundreds of square kilometers of land in the province.

Announcing the victory, Saree said the Wednesday operation killed more than 515 militants and Daesh terrorists, including high-profile militant commanders, while over 850 others were wounded.

Shabwah lies directly south of the strategic Marib Province, where the Yemeni forces have likewise been making great advances and are on the verge of liberating the provincial capital.

Since March 2015, the UAE has been acting as the main ally of Saudi Arabia in a Riyadh-led war on the impoverished country.

The invading coalition has been seeking to restore power in Yemen to the country's former Saudi-backed government.

It has stopped short of the goal, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis in the process and turning the entire Yemen into the site of the world's worst humanitarian crisis.