IRG Ground Force Holds Joint Exercise in SE Iran
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] ground force, entitled "Mohammad Rasoolullah", was held in the southeastern region of the country.

By implementing various stages of the largest joint and combined exercise of the Quds base of the IRG ground forces, one of the largest exercises of ground forces was held in the southeastern provinces of Sistan and Baluchestan, said Commander of IRG Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour on Thursday.

"The various operational units of the Quds base of the IRG, including missiles, artillery, drones, helicopters, armor, destruction and explosions, special forces and specialized combat units of the Quds base successfully implemented all the simulated conditions of real clashes and operations," General Pakpour added.

Iran IRG

Comments

