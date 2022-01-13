Lebanon Transportation, Labor Unions Go On Strike to Protest Economic Crisis

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon’s public transportation and labor unions have started a nationwide general strike to protest the dire economic conditions in the Mediterranean country.

The industrial action, dubbed a “day of rage,” began at 05:00 a.m. local time [0300 GMT] on Thursday and is scheduled to last 12 hours.

Demonstrators used trucks and buses to block major highways as well as roads inside different Lebanese cities and towns.

Many public places, universities, schools and banks were also shut down all over Lebanon.

The heads of the unions say the strike may continue for days if their demands are not met.

The people participating in the strike are protesting growing petrol prices, skyrocketing inflation and the plummeting value of the local currency.

Lebanon has been mired since late 2019 in a deep financial crisis that has caused the Lebanese pound to lose around 90 percent of its value to the dollar and led its banking system to collapse.

The crisis has pushed a large segment of the population into poverty, with the UN estimating that four in five Lebanese can be considered poor.