Lebanon Records 7,246 COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 7,246 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 177 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 794,744 cases and 9,325 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 722 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 362 are in intensive care, with 76 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,588 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,502,598 or 45.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 8,463 second doses, meaning that a total of 2,011,340 people, or 36.9 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 7,397 third doses bringing that the total to 361,553 or 18 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.