No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Safieddine: Axis of Resistance Restored Hope on The Way to Salvation

Sayyed Safieddine: Axis of Resistance Restored Hope on The Way to Salvation
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that the resistance group’s message, despite all crises engulfing Lebanon and the region, is to preserve the society to be the one making the present and the future.

His Eminence further underscored that the victories scored by the Axis of Resistance restored the Umma’s hope and enabled it to be on the way salvation.

“The achievements of the resistance, which were granted to Lebanon, the region, Palestine, and al-Quds is an integrated project that saves the nation and the Ummah, and leads us to dignity as well as the liberation of Palestine and occupied al-Quds.”

Sayyed Safieddine made the remarks in a ceremony held by Asfar Association for Culture, Arts and Media to reward the winners of Soleimani International Prize for Resistance Literature.

The Hezbollah official called for abandoning bets on the enemies and the US false promises.

“Neither Hezbollah wants to create a new identity, nor to impose its identity on others. We just want to understand the reality and facts surrounding us,” His Eminence noted.

Sayyed Safieddine also reiterated that Hezbollah supports Lebanon that preserves its borders and resources.

He further indicated that Hezbollah is ready to cooperate with all the Lebanese parties away from foreign interventions in order to build up and protect Lebanon.

“Otherwise, betting on the US policies will lead to a complete failure just as the scene of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Sayyed Safieddine added.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack claimed the two martyrs Suleimani and Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, after targeting their convoy near Baghdad airport.

Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah UnitedStates QassemSoleimani SayyedHashemSafieddine

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Safieddine: Axis of Resistance Restored Hope on The Way to Salvation

Sayyed Safieddine: Axis of Resistance Restored Hope on The Way to Salvation

one hour ago
Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon

Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon

one day ago
Lebanese Judge Issues Travel Ban against Central Bank Governor amid Financial Probe

Lebanese Judge Issues Travel Ban against Central Bank Governor amid Financial Probe

one day ago
Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 13-01-2022 Hour: 12:58 Beirut Timing

whatshot