Yemeni Resistance Scores New Achievements against Invaders, Inflict Heavy Losses upon Them

By Staff

The Yemeni Armed Forces inflict heavy losses upon mercenaries and Daeshis [members of terrorist group ‘ISIS/ISIL’] belonging to the UAE forces in Yemen’s Shabwa, Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree announced on Wednesday.

Citing intelligence sources, Brigadier General Saree said more than 515 mercenaries and terrorists were killed, above 850 were injured, and at least 200 are missing.

The spokesman further unveiled that the Yemeni forces destroyed more than 102 vehicles and armored vehicles, in addition to many large and advanced cannons.

Meanwhile, dozens of missile strikes targeted gatherings of the UAE mercenaries and Daeshis, killing and injuring many of them, Saree added, noting that other details will be released soon.

At the same time, members of the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees are still scoring heroic epics of resistance and sacrifice while confronting Daesh terrorists and the UAE mercenaries, the spokesman went on to underscore.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterate their complete readiness to defend the Yemeni people and country and battle the UAE enemy’s major escalation until achieving the manifest victory for our people,” Saree cautioned, warning that “the repercussions of this UAE escalation will be heavy on them and they should bear the responsibility of what they are doing.”

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing Hadi’s government back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah resistance movement.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there.

Despite heavily-armed Saudi Arabia’s incessant bombardment of the impoverished country, the Yemeni armed forces and the Popular Committees have grown steadily in strength against the Saudi-led invaders and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.