No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon

Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon received a shipment of essential supplies sent by Pakistan to its airport in Beirut.

The Lebanese Army announced on its official Twitter account that “a Pakistani plane loaded with 40 tons of medical and food supplies donated by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Lebanese Army arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport.”

Pakistan’s embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that the delivery was made “to express solidarity with the Lebanese people,” state-run National News Agency reported.

The shipment was loaded with food and personal protective equipment for Covid.

Lebanon pakistan COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon

Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon

7 hours ago
Lebanese Judge Issues Travel Ban against Central Bank Governor amid Financial Probe

Lebanese Judge Issues Travel Ban against Central Bank Governor amid Financial Probe

10 hours ago
Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

one day ago
Hezbollah Deputy SG to Saudis: We’ll Expose You to the World

Hezbollah Deputy SG to Saudis: We’ll Expose You to the World

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 12-01-2022 Hour: 02:38 Beirut Timing

whatshot