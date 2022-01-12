- Home
Pakistan Sends Food, Covid Supplies to Lebanon
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanon received a shipment of essential supplies sent by Pakistan to its airport in Beirut.
The Lebanese Army announced on its official Twitter account that “a Pakistani plane loaded with 40 tons of medical and food supplies donated by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Lebanese Army arrived at Rafik Hariri International Airport.”
Pakistan’s embassy in Lebanon said in a statement that the delivery was made “to express solidarity with the Lebanese people,” state-run National News Agency reported.
The shipment was loaded with food and personal protective equipment for Covid.
