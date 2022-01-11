‘Israeli’ Military Source: Hezbollah Our Strongest Enemy, South Lebanon Our Most Difficult Front

By Staff

A senior ‘Israeli’ military source compared South Lebanon to a “chess board” given the ongoing “war of minds” in the area.

The unnamed source pointed to the border line, telling i24news that “There are many dead areas that are impossible to be detected using technology given the many valleys and mountains, in addition to the serried Lebanese towns.”

The source said he believes that the difficult method of constructing buildings in the border Lebanese villages is a result of the lessons Hezbollah learned from the latest war of 2006.

All the noted information, he added, makes this front “the most difficult for ‘Israel’”. The enemy, the source states, is one of the strongest in comparison with other enemies on other borders. “We face the strongest enemy on the most difficult front. This pushes us to stay awake in times of emergency as well as in times of calmness.”

Active Zionist forces along the region, the source noted, are not concerned with an escalation or a war.