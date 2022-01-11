Top Iranian General: US Biggest Sponsor of Terror, Source of World’s Insecurity

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, described the United States as the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world, saying Washington is the source of insecurity across the globe.

Speaking in the city of Kerman on Tuesday, Shekarchi said the criminal US regime exposed its true face before the world by its “brazen” assassination of Iran’s top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.

“The US is the world’s biggest terrorist-nurturing country and the looter of the property of the people and the oppressed,” Shekarchi said, confirming that “No insecurity happens in the world unless the United States is involved.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shekarchi said General Soleimani was kind and compassionate toward the people while being firm, brave, and invincible in the face of the enemy.

He also stressed that the martyred commander stood up against Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] and destroyed the “predatory animal.”

“Who armed and supported this predatory animal?” he said, hinting at the US government. “We should be careful not to confuse the martyr with the executioner.”

He also asserted that the enemy suffered more from the martyrdom of General Soleimani compared to when he was leading the Resistance Front, pointing to the increasing public push to expel American forces from the region.