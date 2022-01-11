No Script

'Israel's' Olmert: Notion of Destroying Iran's Nuclear Capabilities Mere 'Nonsense'

‘Israel’s’ Olmert: Notion of Destroying Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities Mere ‘Nonsense’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An ex-‘Israeli’ prime minister dismissed any possibility of a preemptive attack on Iran's nuclear facilities by the Zionist regime, saying that such a notion is “nonsense.”

Ehud Olmert made the remarks in a Monday interview with ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 news, during which he derided the idea that the Tel Aviv regime would be able to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities through a military strike.

Olmert emphasized that such a notion would be pure “nonsense,” adding, “It is unnecessary arrogance that indicates weakness, not strength.”

Olmert’s latest remarks echoed his previous assertions in an opinion piece published in Haaretz Hebrew site in which he noted that the Tel Aviv regime did not have conventional military capabilities that enable it to strike and permanently eliminate Iran's nuclear facilities.

The Zionist regime has never stopped advertising the threat of “military action” against Iran and falsely accusing the Islamic Republic of seeking to acquire nonconventional military capability.

Iran, for its part, has repeatedly downplayed the Zionist threats against its nuclear facilities, promising crushing response to any act of aggression against the country.

