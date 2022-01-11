No Script

Lapid Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Staff, Agencies

Zionist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Monday.

Lapid, who also holds the post of the occupation regime’s alternate prime minister, is quarantining and feels well, his office said in a statement.

The ‘Israeli’ official confirmed the diagnosis in a tweet, writing “I feel excellent because I’m vaccinated.”

“Go get vaccinated, put on a mask, we’ll get through this together,” he added.

The announcement came after Lapid canceled a faction meeting of his Yesh Atid party earlier in the day due to exposure to a confirmed carrier. He left the Knesset to be tested and quarantine after finding out.

It also came a day after he attended the weekly cabinet meeting alongside Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and other government ministers. A video of Bennett speaking from the meeting ends with someone off camera to the prime minister’s immediate right coughing loudly, though it was unclear if it was Lapid.

