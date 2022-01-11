Pfizer CEO Unsure of Need for Fourth Dose of COVID Vaccine

By Staff, Agencies

Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said on Monday he was unsure regarding the need for a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine.

The comments come as Moderna CEO Stephen Bancel said last week that people would need another shot in the fall of 2022, as the efficacy of boosters was likely to decline.

The spike of COVID cases due to the widespread omicron variant forced some nations to consider a second booster dose; however, early signs suggest repeat vaccination may be a hard sell, Reuters reported.

"I don't know if there is a need for a fourth booster; that is something that needs to be tested," Bourla said on CNBC.

Work is ongoing on a new version of the COVID vaccine that would be effective against omicron and other variants, he said.

“The hope is that we will achieve something that will have way, way better protection particularly against infections, because the protection against the hospitalizations and the severe disease – it is reasonable right now, with the current vaccines as long as you are having let’s say the third dose,” Bourla said, CNBC reported.