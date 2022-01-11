Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 2994 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 196 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 780,833 cases and 9,298 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 694 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 363 are in intensive care, with 72 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,170 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,477,375 or 45.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 3,239 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,992,557 people, or 36.6 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 4,912 third doses bringing that the total to 345,686 or 17.3 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.