No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.
folder_openLebanon access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 2994 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 196 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 780,833 cases and 9,298 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 694 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 363 are in intensive care, with 72 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,170 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,477,375 or 45.5 percent of the eligible population, as well as 3,239 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,992,557 people, or 36.6 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 4,912 third doses bringing that the total to 345,686 or 17.3 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

Lebanon Coronavirus COVID-19

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon Records 6653 COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

one hour ago
Hezbollah Deputy SG to Saudis: We’ll Expose You to the World

Hezbollah Deputy SG to Saudis: We’ll Expose You to the World

3 days ago
Lebanon COVID-19 Spikes with a Record of 7,247 New Cases, 18 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

Lebanon COVID-19 Spikes with a Record of 7,247 New Cases, 18 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

4 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-01-2022 Hour: 11:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot