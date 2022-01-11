No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Second Martyrdom Anniversary: Soleimani & Al-Muhandis

 

  1. Home

US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Iraq’s Samawah, Baghdad

US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Iraq’s Samawah, Baghdad
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi news sources reported that two US military logistics convoys were targeted in Samawah and Baghdad on Tuesday morning.

According to Sabereen News, a US military logistics convoy was targeted in the Samawah province early Tuesday morning. The attack was carried out using two anti-tank bullets.

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Baghdad province today, Baghdad al-Youm reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Baghdad province.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to withdraw foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Iraq Baghdad USTroops UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Iraq’s Samawah, Baghdad

US Logistics Convoys Targeted in Iraq’s Samawah, Baghdad

3 hours ago
Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis

Iraqi Resistance Faction Chief: Expulsion of US from Region Is Least Obligation towards Soleimani & Al-Muhandis

21 hours ago
MBS Frees Saudi Princess After Her Health Deteriorates

MBS Frees Saudi Princess After Her Health Deteriorates

23 hours ago
Iraq’s Newly-elected Parliament Names Mohammed Halbousi as Speaker in First Session

Iraq’s Newly-elected Parliament Names Mohammed Halbousi as Speaker in First Session

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 11-01-2022 Hour: 11:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot