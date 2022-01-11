Harsh Revenge Still Awaiting US for Gen. Soleimani Assassination - IRG

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami warned that “part of a harsh revenge” is still awaiting the US for assassination of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking at a cultural event on Monday, General Salami said the Islamic Republic has taken only part of a harsh revenge on the US for the assassination of Lt. General Soleimani.

“We have taken part of the harsh revenge [against the US], and another part of it still remains. Everybody is definitely aware of this. The US officials must bear in mind that it is impossible to take an act of aggression on a nation and evade a reciprocal revenge,” he warned.

Salami also described the missile attack that Iran launched on the US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Iraq on January 8, 2020, as a hard slap in the face of Americans, saying the Islamic Republic could perfectly manage a broad theater.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and several of their companions, was assassinated in a US airstrike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Both General Soleimani and al-Muhandis played a key role in defeating Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist group ‘ISIS/ISIL’] which at its peak, threatened a complete take-over of Iraq and Syria.

Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill in January 2020, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of the two anti-terror commanders.