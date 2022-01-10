No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Australia COVID-19 Infections Hit 1 Million as Omicron Rages On

Australia COVID-19 Infections Hit 1 Million as Omicron Rages On
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 10 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Australia on Monday surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases, with more than half of them recorded in the past week, as the Omicron variant ripped through most of the country driving up hospitalization numbers and putting a strain on supply chains.

Having successfully kept a lid on its virus caseload through aggressive lockdowns and tough border controls earlier in the pandemic, Australia is now suffering record infections as the country begins to live with the virus after higher vaccinations.

Authorities have cut mandatory isolation times for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts but were still reviewing the rules for furloughing workers that have widened supply chain gaps.

Australia also started vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 on Monday. The government says it has enough supplies to ensure every child is vaccinated.

The country's strict border rules are again in focus after authorities cancelled tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa over questions about his vaccine exemption. His battle to remain in Australia goes before the courts on Monday.

australia Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron

Comments

  1. Related News
Australia COVID-19 Infections Hit 1 Million as Omicron Rages On

Australia COVID-19 Infections Hit 1 Million as Omicron Rages On

10 hours ago
Imam Khamenei: General Soleimani’s Martyrdom Manifested Iran’s Glory, Backfired On US

Imam Khamenei: General Soleimani’s Martyrdom Manifested Iran’s Glory, Backfired On US

11 hours ago
Taliban Foreign Minister Arrives in Iran for Talks in First Official Visit

Taliban Foreign Minister Arrives in Iran for Talks in First Official Visit

one day ago
Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination

Iran Blacklists 51 US Officials, Cmdrs. for Involvement in Soleimani Assassination

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 10-01-2022 Hour: 01:47 Beirut Timing

whatshot