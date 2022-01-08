No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

News sources reported the sound of a powerful explosion at the al-Omar oil field in Syria’s Deir Ezzor, where one of the US military occupation bases is stationed.

Al-Alam News Network reported on Saturday morning that a loud explosion was heard at the al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor.

According to the report, the explosion was caused by a rocket targeting the base coming from an unknown source.

Some sources also reported that eight rockets were fired from Badiah al-Mayadeen at the US occupation base in the al-Omar oil field on Saturday morning.

In the same context, local Syrian sources told Sputnik on Thursday evening that the US base at the largest gas field in eastern Syria had been targeted.

Sputnik reported that a US occupation base had been targeted with four rockets.

Syria deirezzor UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

Explosion Rocks US Military Base In Syria’s Al-Omar Oil Field

9 hours ago
Martyr Soleimani Foiled US Strategy to Sow Discord, Foment Sedition in Region - Assad

Martyr Soleimani Foiled US Strategy to Sow Discord, Foment Sedition in Region - Assad

one day ago
“Israeli” Tank Fire Hits Southwestern Syrian Village As Choppers Hover Overhead

“Israeli” Tank Fire Hits Southwestern Syrian Village As Choppers Hover Overhead

2 days ago
Syrian Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

Syrian Soldiers Force US Military Convoy to Backtrack in Hasakah

10 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 08-01-2022 Hour: 01:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot