Lebanon COVID-19 Spikes with a Record of 7,247 New Cases, 18 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 7,247 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 225 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 753,879 cases and 9,231 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 666 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 347 are in intensive care, with 71 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,789 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,427,862 or 44.6 percent of the eligible population, as well as 4,637 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,972,445 people, or 36.2 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 6,929 third doses bringing that the total to 321,399 or 16.3 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.