Imam Khamenei Sends Message on Funeral Ceremony of Unidentified Martyrs

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a message on the occasion of the burial ceremony of 250 unidentified martyrs from the Sacred Defense era, which was held nationwide on Thursday.

In his message, Imam Khamenei sent regards to the martyrs and their families, asking God to bestow blessing on all of them.

As the ceremony was held coincidently with the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra [PBUH], the daughter of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] – betokens eternity of martyrs' names and memories, His Eminence said in his message, according to a report of Imam Khamenei’s office.

The full text of the Imam Khamenei’s message is as follows: