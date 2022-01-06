Britain’s COVID Hospitalization Highest since Last February

By Staff, Agencies

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus is at its highest in Britain since February last year, new figures showed, amid increasing pressure on health services.

Latest figures from the UK showed there were 14,210 patients hospitalized in England with COVID-19 by January 3, the highest since February 20 last year.

The most recent government figures for the whole of the UK showed 17,276 people with coronavirus were in hospital on 4 January, up from 10,937 a week earlier.

Of those in hospital with coronavirus, 911 are in mechanical ventilation beds - using ventilators to help them breathe - up from 851 a week earlier.

Although the number of hospital patients has started to rise again, it remains below the peak of nearly 40,000 people in January last year.

Meanwhile, governments across the world are tightening restrictions as the Omicron variant continues to drive up COVID-19 cases globally.