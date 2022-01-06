“Israeli” Tank Fire Hits Southwestern Syrian Village As Choppers Hover Overhead

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” regime’s tanks have reportedly fired a number of shells towards the Quneitra Province that lies in Syria’s extreme southwest.

The official Syrian Arab News Agency [SANA]’s reported late Wednesday that the tank shells had fallen near Quneitra’s al-Horriah Village.

“Explosions were heard in the area,” the report said.

The attack was carried out as “Israeli” helicopters were seen loitering overhead, it added.

Syria and the “Israeli” regime are technically at war since the latter has been occupying the Arab country’s Golan Heights since 1967, when the regime launched its second major war against regional Arab nations.

The regime uses the hugely strategic plateau to launch recurrent attacks against the Syrian soil.

Most recently, the regime attacked Latakia, the country's biggest port city, which lies in its northwest with missiles last Tuesday, prompting Syria's air defenses to confront the projectiles.