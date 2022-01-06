Cancer-stricken Palestinian Detainee Nasser Abu Hamid Battling Death

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission called on all human rights and international institutions to intervene to save the life of Palestinian detainee Nasser Abu Hamid.

The commission urged urgent intervention to pressure the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities to release the cancer patient Abu Hamid.

It further warned in a statement Abu Hamid is battling death after suffering from the consequences that followed the surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in the lungs he underwent last October, when the occupation then returned him to the prison before fully recovering.

The authority explained that what is happening with Abu Hamid is the result of the complications of the eradication process that he underwent and the consequent deliberate medical neglect against him, noting that he has now reached a critical condition after he was transferred yesterday to a hospital due to the deterioration of his health, the coma he fell into, and being placement on artificial respirators.

The Commission confirmed that there are about 600 prisoners in the occupation's prisons suffering from chronic and incurable diseases, noting that 73 out of 227 martyrs of the prisoners passed away as a result of medical negligence until the end of last year.

49 years old Abu Hamid, from Al-Amari camp in Ramallah, has been detained since 2002 and has been sentenced to seven life imprisonments in addition to 50 years. He has four brothers who are also serving life sentences.

About 5,000 Palestinian prisoners face harsh detention conditions, including 600 prisoners who need urgent medical intervention.