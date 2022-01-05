No Script

Second Martyrdom Anniversary: Soleimani & Al-Muhandis

 

Rockets Target Ain Al-Assad Base Hosting US Troops in Iraq’s Anbar
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 11 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

A number of rockets have targeted the Ain al-Assad air base, which hosts US forces, in Iraq’s western province of al-Anbar.

Shafaq News cited a security source as saying that five rockets targeted Ain al-Assad air base on Wednesday evening.

Later in the day, the news website said the rockets landed near the air base.

According to the report, the attack activated the C-RAM missile system of the base.

An official within the US-led coalition told Reuters that five rockets landed near Ain al-Asad base, adding that the attack caused no casualties.

Reuters also cited Iraqi military officials as saying that the rounds fired were Katyusha rockets.

Ain al-Assad air base was targeted by two explosive-laden drones on Tuesday, but they were reportedly shot down by Iraqi air defenses as they approached the base.

The attacks come amid growing anti-US sentiments over Washington’s military and political adventurism in the region, and also at a time that coincides with the second martyrdom anniversary of Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and his comrades in a US drone strike in Iraq in 2020.

