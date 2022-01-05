No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Second Martyrdom Anniversary: Soleimani & Al-Muhandis

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese
folder_openVideo-Reader access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah blasted the allies of Saudi Arabia in Lebanon, telling them to “speak facts and act on the basis of those facts”.

His Eminence further asserted that the Resistance and the army are the ones who fought Daesh and the terrorist groups in Lebanon and in Syria.

Lebanon Hezbollah SaudiArabia sayyednasrallah QassemSoleimani AbuMahdiAlMuhandis

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

Sayyed Nasrallah: Saudi Arabia Is Partner of the US in Killing the Lebanese

3 hours ago
To Be Firm With The Disbelievers But Compassionate With One Another, Qassem Soleimani As Example

To Be Firm With The Disbelievers But Compassionate With One Another, Qassem Soleimani As Example

6 days ago
Qassem Soleimani the Grandfather

Qassem Soleimani the Grandfather

6 days ago
Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So

Sayyed Nasrallah: Hezbollah Has 100k Lebanese Fighters Who Will Uproot Mountains If They Are Signaled to Do So

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-01-2022 Hour: 02:49 Beirut Timing

whatshot