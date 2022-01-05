IRG Humiliated US in Gulf Time And Again – Navy Commander

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri highlighted the IRG’s confrontations with US forces in the Gulf region, saying it has humiliated the Americans time and again.

“We have repeatedly humiliated the US in direct battle in the Persian Gulf and [our] fighters have slapped the arrogance in the face at least nine times,” the senior commander said in a speech in the southern port city of Bushehr Tuesday night.

Rear Admiral Tangsiri also said that one servicemen of the IRG Navy was martyred in confrontations with the US over the past years while more than 50 American forces have been killed in the clashes.

The commander further underscored the IRG Navy’s mighty presence in the Gulf to defend the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territorial waters.

In May 2020, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the Gulf belongs to the nations living there, and those are the ones responsible for ensuring its security.

“The Persian Gulf belongs to the nations living there. Its security is the duty of these nations, & Iran with its long coastlines has a key role in keeping the security of this region. By God’s grace we will do our part. This is our historical, geographical & regional duty,” His Eminence said at the time.

Imam Khamenei also said that a “wise and rational collective policy” in favor of the people of the region cannot be achieved while foreign forces are present in the Gulf.