COVID-19 Surges in Lebanon with a Record of 5087 New Cases, 19 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 5087 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 223 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 740,814 cases and 9,193 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 696 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 347 are in intensive care, with 72 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 11,639 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,403,535 or 44.1 percent of the eligible population, as well as 4,178 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,961,690 people, or 36 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 5,826 third doses bringing that the total to 306,582 or 15.6 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

