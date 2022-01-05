Hunger-striking Hisham Abu Hawwash Prevails as ‘Israeli’ Regime Submits to His Demands

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, who has been on an open-ended hunger strike for 141 consecutive days, has suspended his strike after securing his release following an agreement that was reached on his release from ‘Israeli’ captivity, according to official Palestinian sources.

The Palestinian Authority [PA]'s Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said in a statement that Abu Hawwash, who had been on his 141st day of hunger strike in protest against his detention without charge, ended the strike on Tuesday following an agreement under which he would be freed on February 26.

"The agreement stipulates the release of Abu Hawash on February 26 without any extension, as well as the termination of his treatment in ‘Israeli’ hospitals until his release," the statement underlined.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society [PPS]'s attorney, Jawad Boulos, also confirmed that an agreement had been reached and the 40-year-old Palestinian inmate had terminated his open-ended hunger strike after 141 days in a row.

Palestinians have protested across the occupied West Bank and Gaza in support of Abu Hawwash and the Islamic Jihad resistance movement had threatened to target Tel Aviv if he died in ‘Israeli’ jails.

Abdul-Latif Qanu, the spokesman for the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas, praised the prospective release of the hunger-striking inmate and said, "A new victory is recorded by the prisoner Hisham Abu Hawwash, to confirm once again the ability of our Palestinian people and their valiant captives to win every battle they are waging with the occupation."

He added, "Abu Hawash's victory over the Zionist regime is an extension of the steadfastness of our Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist occupation."

The rights advocacy group Palestinian Prisoners Club hailed Abu Hawash’s resistance as a "victory" and said celebrations were held in the southern West Bank city of al-Khalil and his birth place after the announcement.

"The battle of Abu Hawash brought the issue of the captive movement, specifically the issue of administrative detentions, to the fore, despite all the challenges that he and his comrades who preceded him on strike recently faced," Prisoners Club said in a statement, referring to an ‘Israeli’ policy of detention without charge.

"Abu Hawash's victory comes as a complement to previous victories achieved by others in the face of the arbitrary policy of administrative detention."

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees' and Ex-Detainees' Affairs warned earlier in the day that 50 Palestinian prisoners were set to begin an open hunger strike on Tuesday night in solidarity with Abu Hawash. The commission added that the prisoners of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement in ‘Israeli’ jails would be leading the strike.

Palestinian resistance groups had over the past weeks warned against the deteriorating condition of Abu Hawwash's health and pressured the Tel Aviv regime to release the Palestinian hunger-striking inmate.

Abu Hawwash, a father of five children, was arrested in October 2020 and held in an ‘Israeli’ jail without charge.

More than 7,000 Palestinians are reportedly held in ‘Israeli’ jails. Over 540 of these inmates have apparently been held without charge, with some of them staying in jail for up to 11 years.

Zionist prison authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards. The inmates have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

Palestinian detainees have continuously resorted to open-ended hunger strikes in an attempt to express their outrage at the practice.