Three ‘Israeli’ Diplomatic Missions Closed Due To COVID Spread

Three 'Israeli' Diplomatic Missions Closed Due To COVID Spread
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime has temporarily shuttered several diplomatic missions around the world because of COVID-19 infections, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz said.

As of Monday, the Zionist consulate in San Francisco and its embassies in Angola and the Philippines were closed because of infections and quarantines among Foreign Ministry staff, Ushpiz said in a Zoom briefing with ‘Israeli’ journalists.

Two more missions, including one in South America, have recently experienced brief closures, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Foreign Ministry staff both in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories and abroad work in pods to limit the spread of the virus.

Israel COVID-19

