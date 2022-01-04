No Script

Lebanon Records 2994 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Lebanon registered 2994 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry reported Monday.

Of the new cases, 147 were found among travelers to the country bringing the aggregate to 735,727 cases and 9,174 deaths since the virus was first discovered in the country in February 2020.

The latest report showed that 694 people are currently in hospital with the virus. Of those, 347 are in intensive care, with 72 people on ventilators.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,964 first doses of a vaccine were administered, bringing the total to 2,391,896 or 43.9 percent of the eligible population, as well as 1,733 second doses, meaning that a total of 1,957,512 people, or 35.9 percent of the eligible population, in addition to 1,853 third doses bringing that the total to 300,756 or 15.4 percent, the percentage over recipients of second doses, have been fully vaccinated.

 

Lebanon Records 2994 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hrs.

