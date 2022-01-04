Trump Blasts “Low-Life Twitter & Facebook” As “A Disgrace to Democracy”

By Staff, Agencies

Former US President Donald Trump has blasted “low-life Twitter and Facebook” after Twitter banned Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene [R-Ga.] for violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In a statement on Monday evening, Trump called the American social media networks "a disgrace to democracy" adding that they "shouldn't be allowed to do business in this Country."

"Marjorie Taylor Greene has a huge constituency of honest, patriotic, hard-working people," Trump said. "They don’t deserve what’s happened to them on places like low-life Twitter and Facebook."

The former president then urged Americans to "drop off" both Twitter and Facebook describing them as "boring" "hated by everyone" and said they only spread leftist views.

"They are a disgrace to our Nation. Keep fighting, Marjorie!" Trump said.

On Sunday, Twitter permanently suspended the personal account of Congresswoman Greene accusing her of violating its COVID-19 misinformation policy.

In response, Greene said in a Telegram post that she was not spreading misinformation.

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene said. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

Earlier on Monday, US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy [R-Calif.] accused Twitter of trying to “silence” Americans after the platform banned Greene.

“It is clear any speech that does not fit Big Tech’s orthodoxy gets muzzled. America is poorer for that conduct,” he said in his statement.

Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms banned Trump from their services after protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Twitter has said the suspension will remain even if Trump runs again for president in 2024.

Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in the hope of preventing lawmakers from certifying Joe Biden's victory, thus overturning the outcome of the 2020 presidential election but to no avail.

Trump, who believes that the election was rigged by the US establishment in favor of Biden, has said that the 2020 presidential election was “the greatest Election Hoax in history.”

According to recent surveys, most Republicans also believe that the election was stolen from the former president, and Trump is the legitimate president of the United States.

Trump had accused Twitter and Facebook of wanting to help Biden’s campaign by enforcing policies that restrict users' ability to share a New York Post story that contained alleged details of Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Ukrainian energy company, also saying the former vice president had met with an adviser of the company.

“Now, Big Tech – you see what’s going on with Big Tech? – is censoring these stories to try and get Biden out of this impossible jam. He’s in a big jam,” Trump said.

"He and his family are crooked and they were caught, they got caught," Trump added.

Pulitzer Prize-winner American investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald has revealed in a recent article that an axis of the CIA, Big Tech and the DNC-allied wing of the corporate media spread an absolute lie in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election to help Biden win the vote.

He wrote that “the CIA, Big Tech, the liberal wing of the corporate media and the Democratic Party” censored and suppressed “a series of major reports about then-presidential frontrunner Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, US Senator Rand Paul has announced he is quitting YouTube in response to Big Tech censorship of opposing views.

In an op-ed, “My New Year's resolution: I'm quitting YouTube,” published by the Washington Examiner on Monday, Paul said his decision to stop posting videos on YouTube is part of his “exodus from Big Tech.”

The Republican senator accused the platform of censoring his content. Paul received two strikes from YouTube, in August and September, over videos the platform said violated its COVID-19 misinformation policy. His account was suspended for seven days for each strike.

Other Republican lawmakers have also accused that technology giants, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, are censoring their content.