Lapid: “Israel” Won’t Hold “Peace” Talks after PM Rotation

Zionist Entity
By Staff, Agencies 

“Israel's” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Monday that the apartheid entity will not negotiate a so-called two-state solution with the Palestinians when he becomes prime minister.

Lapid is set to become prime minister in August of 2023, following a rotation agreement set by the coalition. 

“Even after a coalition rotation, I will remain with the same people and the same disagreements” about the Palestinian issue, Lapid said in a briefing, according to The Jerusalem Post. 

He further said: “I plan to stand behind the agreement I made with my partners.”

“There is no reason for me to delude the Palestinians and open a diplomatic process that doesn’t have a coalition behind it…That would damage our credibility, which is important,” Lapid said, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The remarks come days after War Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

Gantz said earlier Monday he will continue to meet with Abbas at a meeting of his Blue and White faction.
"As far as I'm concerned, whenever politics clash with security, security must always prevail," Gantz said.

Lapid: "Israel" Won't Hold "Peace" Talks after PM Rotation

